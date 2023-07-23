Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.08

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $4.80. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 1,815 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%.
Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
