Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $119.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $198,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $198,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,653 shares of company stock worth $5,749,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

