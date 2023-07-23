Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $85.14 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

