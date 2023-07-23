Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,778 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $162.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $169.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

