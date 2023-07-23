QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. QUASA has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $986.67 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0015223 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $986.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

