Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $78,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in DISH Network by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISH. Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

DISH Network Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

