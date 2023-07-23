Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE M opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

