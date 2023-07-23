DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.15

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.15 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.63 ($0.10). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), with a volume of 720,986 shares trading hands.

DP Poland Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.59. The company has a market cap of £56.29 million, a PE ratio of -790.00 and a beta of 0.15.

About DP Poland

(Get Free Report)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. In addition, it provides sub-franchisees. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.