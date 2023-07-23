Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,409 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $99.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

