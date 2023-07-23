Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $191.53 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $193.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

