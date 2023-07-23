Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 46,818 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,236,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Vision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,836,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,954,000 after purchasing an additional 73,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $24.17 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Insider Activity at National Vision

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.