Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,225 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Capri worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 112,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 32,602 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Capri by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

