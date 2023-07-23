Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.