Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $5,929,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $5,863,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,852,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

