Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.69.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $450.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.77 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

