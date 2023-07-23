BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.43

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.43 and traded as high as C$7.55. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.49, with a volume of 6,220 shares traded.

BioSyent Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.45.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$6.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.60 million. BioSyent had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.4301075 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

