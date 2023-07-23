Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.47

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and traded as low as $15.91. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 105,008 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.