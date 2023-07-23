Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ResMed by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.04 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares in the company, valued at $59,382,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,476 shares of company stock worth $7,099,802. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

