Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.20. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 225,338 shares.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Benitec Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

