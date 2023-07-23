Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.20. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 225,338 shares.
Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 7.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
