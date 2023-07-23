Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 2,175 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

