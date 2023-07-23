ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.36

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and traded as low as $43.36. ENN Energy shares last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 16,264 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XNGSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENN Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

ENN Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.9934 per share. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.