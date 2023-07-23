Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 9,336 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,719,000 after acquiring an additional 229,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EMR opened at $91.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

