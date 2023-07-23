Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $15.47 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,237 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

