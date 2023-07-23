Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $2.22. Conformis shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 15,583 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conformis in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Conformis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.24. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 74.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Conformis by 24.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

