Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $666.28

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 666.28 ($8.71) and traded as high as GBX 695.60 ($9.10). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 691.80 ($9.05), with a volume of 1,703,184 shares traded.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 666.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 685.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.60. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -189.57%.

Insider Transactions at Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Sharon Flood acquired 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.38) per share, with a total value of £19,979.97 ($26,124.44). 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

