Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11,094.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £110.94 ($145.06) and traded as high as £113 ($147.75). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £113 ($147.75), with a volume of 14 shares.

Mountview Estates Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of £110.94 and a 200-day moving average price of £112.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £440.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,664.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 110.07.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,363.77%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

