Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.39

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and traded as high as $50.68. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 22,593 shares.
Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $293.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.
Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0193 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.
