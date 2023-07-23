Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $411.03

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 411.03 ($5.37) and traded as high as GBX 413.60 ($5.41). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36), with a volume of 115,047 shares changing hands.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 411.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 421.46. The stock has a market cap of £425.33 million, a PE ratio of -630.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

