Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $204.55

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.55 ($2.67) and traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.75). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63), with a volume of 2,716 shares.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.80. The company has a market cap of £86.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,256.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 22.47 and a quick ratio of 22.47.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,125.00%.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

