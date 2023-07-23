MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

MySQUAR Limited (LON:MYSQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). MySQUAR shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares.
MySQUAR Stock Up ?
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.29.
MySQUAR Company Profile
MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.
