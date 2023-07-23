Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining (CVE:EUK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Ltd. (CVE:EUK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45,000 shares traded.
Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Company Profile
Eureka Resources, Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company’s business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the Province of British Columbia, Canada and in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties.
