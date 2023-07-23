Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,030 shares.
Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of £14.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.75.
About Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L)
Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.