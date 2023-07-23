Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.43

Shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $9.69. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 42,675 shares trading hands.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.