Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.43

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2023

Shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGDGet Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $9.69. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 42,675 shares trading hands.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 317.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.