Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.43

Shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $9.69. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 42,675 shares trading hands.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 317.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

