Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.14

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.18. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 12,173 shares trading hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

