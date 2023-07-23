Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camden Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.13.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.