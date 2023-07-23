Bank of America Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $65.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 799.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,953,000 after buying an additional 9,065,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $175,432,000. Amundi raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,064 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

