Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $78.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LVS opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.75%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 40.9% during the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

