Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

