Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 799.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

