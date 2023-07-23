Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,343,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,312,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,169,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,491.50.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,221.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,222.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,197.16. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $720.84 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

