Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after purchasing an additional 906,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Insider Activity

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SMG opened at $68.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.55%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

