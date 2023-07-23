Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS ISDB opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
