Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.12

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $2.40. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 22,843 shares trading hands.

Nova LifeStyle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 160.76% and a negative net margin of 159.08%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

