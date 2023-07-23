Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.35

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $14.69. Kirin shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 27,707 shares traded.

Kirin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

Featured Stories

