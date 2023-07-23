West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.4 %

WST opened at $377.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

