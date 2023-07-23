USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $0.77. USD Partners shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 134,053 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.24.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 68.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Analysts expect that USD Partners LP will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in USD Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in USD Partners in the first quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in USD Partners in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in USD Partners in the first quarter worth $147,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

