Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $302.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day moving average of $288.89. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.