Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.32

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.32 and traded as low as C$13.18. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$13.21, with a volume of 66,401 shares trading hands.

Canadian Banc Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$291.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.32.

Canadian Banc Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.06%. Canadian Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -512.82%.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

