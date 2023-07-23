Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Performance
IVRA opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.
