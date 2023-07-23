Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.36. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 90,592 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
