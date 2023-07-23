Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.36. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 90,592 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Tuniu Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Tuniu

About Tuniu

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tuniu by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

